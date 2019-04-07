Not Yet Approved Merger Of Lakshmi Vilas Bank And Indiabulls Housing Finance: RBI

The companies had said in a filing on Friday that they will merge operations in a share-swap deal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has not yet approved a merger proposal of private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Responding to media speculation that the presence of two nominee directors of RBI on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank implies RBI's indirect approval of the deal, the central bank said the deal does not have its approval at this stage.

"It is also clarified that presence of additional directors nominated by the RBI on the Board of LVB (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal", the central bank said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the directors have no view on the deal.

It said it will examine the proposal upon receiving it from the parties in line with regulatory guidelines.

Shareholders of the Chennai-based bank will get 0.14 share in Indiabulls for every share held in the lender, according to terms of the deal disclosed on Friday.

