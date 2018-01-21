Not Sure Of Travel Plans? Air India's Fly For Sure Offer Now Allows Flight Change Facility Air India's 'Fly for Sure offer' is applicable for passengers wanting to prepone or postpone their original booked flights to an alternate flight of Air India operating on the same day.

Air India's 'Fly for Sure offer' is valid only for Air India operated flights.



Air India's 'Fly for Sure offer' is applicable for passengers wanting to prepone or postpone their original booked flights to an alternate flight of Air India operating on the same day. Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets also includes domestic leg of the international flights before closing of check-in counter, said Air India. 'Fly for Sure offer' of Air India is applicable only on sector where alternate flights are available on the same day. Passengers can easily visit the airlines ticketing office, city ticketing office or call centre and prepone/postpone their original flights to alternate flights of Air India. #FlyAI : Not sure of travel dates ! Explore “Fly for Sure Offer” Pl visit https://t.co/vVsZY8vPgl for details. pic.twitter.com/1RlmMGRZjU — Air India (@airindiain) January 19, 2018 Restrictions on Air India's 'Fly for Sure Offer':

1. Air India's 'Fly for Sure offer' is valid only for Air India operated flights.



2. Air India's flight change is not applicable for Alliance Air and Code Share flights, sad Air India.



3. Air India's flight change is not applicable for redemption/award tickets.



4. Flight change is not applicable for passengers travelling on group bookings as also unaccompanied minors, Air India noted on its website. Terms and Conditions of Air India's 'Fly for Sure offer':

1. The advance payment of Rs 2,000 is non-refundable, in case the facility is not availed, said Air India.



2. The advance payment is refundable in case, Air India is not able to offer seats on the alternate flight.



3. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, noted Air India on its website.



4. All bookings are subject to conditions of carriage published on the Air India's website.







