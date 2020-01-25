Non-Life Insurers Can Offer Standard Health Policies Before April 1

The insurance regulator said that insurers can offer the 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy' - the standard health insurance policy before April 1, 2020.

Non-Life Insurers Can Offer Standard Health Policies Before April 1
Chennai:

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has permitted non-life insurers to sell the standardized health insurance policy prior to April 1, 2020.

In a circular dated April January 24, 2020, the insurance regulator said that insurers can offer the 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy' - the standard health insurance policy before April 1, 2020.

The insurance regulator has said general insurers and stand-alone health insurers selling health insurance policies should offer 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy' on or before April 1, 2020.

The regulator also said those insurers currently not offering indemnity-based health insurance policies will have to offer 'Aroygya Sanjeevani Policy' as and when they start selling the former product.

Earlier, the IRDAI had mandated non-life insurers to offer the standard health insurance policy from April 1, 2020.

Comments
Non-Life InsurersStandard Health Policies

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News