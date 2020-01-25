Non-Life Insurers Can Offer Standard Health Policies Before April 1

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has permitted non-life insurers to sell the standardized health insurance policy prior to April 1, 2020.

In a circular dated April January 24, 2020, the insurance regulator said that insurers can offer the 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy' - the standard health insurance policy before April 1, 2020.

The insurance regulator has said general insurers and stand-alone health insurers selling health insurance policies should offer 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy' on or before April 1, 2020.

The regulator also said those insurers currently not offering indemnity-based health insurance policies will have to offer 'Aroygya Sanjeevani Policy' as and when they start selling the former product.

Earlier, the IRDAI had mandated non-life insurers to offer the standard health insurance policy from April 1, 2020.