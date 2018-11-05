NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Non-Banking Housing Finance Lenders Under Liquidity Stress: Top Official

Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and PNB Housing Finance were trading down between 3% and 8% on Monday.

Corporates | | Updated: November 05, 2018 12:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Non-Banking Housing Finance Lenders Under Liquidity Stress: Top Official

Finance companies need to review their funding model, says Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas.

NEW DELHI: Non-banking housing finance companies are facing liquidity stress, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said on Monday.

Srinivas said the finance companies need to review their funding model so that they can aim for sustainable growth.

A string of defaults at an NBFC, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service Ltd (IL&FS), have triggered sharp falls in stock and debt markets amid fears of contagion within the rest of the country's financial sector.

Shares in housing finance lenders Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and PNB Housing Finance were trading down between 3 per cent and 8 per cent on Monday.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

housing finance lendersNon-banking finance companies (NBFCs)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionSantroThick Smog Sensex DownVirat KohliRanveer Singh Dhanteras 2018Fire in Kolkata

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top