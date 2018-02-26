Nokia, BSNL To Rollout 4G, VoLTE Services In India In 2017, Nokia and BSNL signed an MoU to explore and develop the applications of 5G for the India market.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Nokia would deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India



Nokia would deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana -- serving large cities, businesses, technology and tourist hubs besides nearly 38 million BSNL subscribers, an official statement here said.



"Hunger for consistent change and innovation provides the fuel to drive us towards excellence. With this in our core, we are striving to offer the best in class network speed, coverage and capacity using the best technology available," said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.



The statement said deployment of the Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) software would simplify network installation, allowing BSNL to save operational costs while supporting 2G, 3G and 4G subscribers in a single radio unit. New VoLTE services would allow BSNL's 4G subscribers to experience HD-quality voice and faster call connections.



In 2017, Nokia and BSNL signed an MoU to explore and develop the applications of 5G for the India market.



"We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with BSNL on this important project in India. The deployment of our technologies will enable BSNL to launch exciting new voice and data services, satisfying growing demand in India," said Sanjay Malik, head of India Market at Nokia.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



New Delhi: Nokia and BSNL have signed a network modernisation agreement to support BSNLs launch of 4G and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in western and southern regions of India, an official said on Monday.Nokia would deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana -- serving large cities, businesses, technology and tourist hubs besides nearly 38 million BSNL subscribers, an official statement here said."Hunger for consistent change and innovation provides the fuel to drive us towards excellence. With this in our core, we are striving to offer the best in class network speed, coverage and capacity using the best technology available," said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.The statement said deployment of the Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) software would simplify network installation, allowing BSNL to save operational costs while supporting 2G, 3G and 4G subscribers in a single radio unit. New VoLTE services would allow BSNL's 4G subscribers to experience HD-quality voice and faster call connections.In 2017, Nokia and BSNL signed an MoU to explore and develop the applications of 5G for the India market. "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with BSNL on this important project in India. The deployment of our technologies will enable BSNL to launch exciting new voice and data services, satisfying growing demand in India," said Sanjay Malik, head of India Market at Nokia.