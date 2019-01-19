Noida Metro's Aqua Line: From Launch Date To Ticket Prices, All You Need To Know

The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph.

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail line also called the 'Aqua line' is likely to be inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) citing the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials. The rail corridor would run between Sector 51 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor - 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida -- spread over a distance of 29.7-km, the report added.

Here are 10 things to know about Noida Metro's Aqua line:

1. The Aqua line, which will have 19 rakes with 4 cars each, will halt on the Sector 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro stations, said the report.

2. The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph.

3. The NMRC had in December 2018 announced fares for the Aqua Line, with minimum being Rs 9 and the maximum Rs 50.

4. Commuters could buy QR-coded paper tickets or use smart cards, the report said.

5. Seat reservation through different colours has been done in the coaches for ladies, senior citizens and differently abled persons.

6. Dedicated space has been provided for wheelchair in driving trailer cars at both the ends of the trains, according to PTI.

7. However, the interchange stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) -operated Blue Line and the NMRC's Aqua Line are not seamless. Commuters will have to get down at the Sector 52 metro station of the Blue Line and reach the Noida Sector 51 station of the Aqua Line, covering a stretch of around 200 metres.

8. The DMRC, which operates the Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC over the next one year in operating the Aqua Line.

9. The final and mandatory safety inspection of the corridor was done last month by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) which gave its approval to the NMRC for launching commercial operations.

10. The Aqua Line, whose construction started in May 2015 and was completed in record time, was initially expected to be opened for public in November 2018, then December.

(With inputs from PTI)