No Removal Of 'Free Services' For Customers, Banks Clarify Banks looking at its commercial and operational costs would constantly examine and revise charges as the case may be, according to the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

Members of the Indian Banks' Association include public as well as private sector banks

Indian Bank Association clarification on rumours on discontinuation of free services by Banks@pmoindia@finmin@PTI@ANI pic.twitter.com/liA89uF6cJ — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) January 10, 2018

However, it said, banks looking at its commercial and operational costs would constantly examine and revise charges as the case may be.



"It is clarified by IBA that these rumors are baseless and false. Public should be careful and should not get misled by such messages. Such news are pure rumours and there are no such fresh RBI instructions/guidelines on this," the Indian Banks' Association added.



The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) was formed on the September 26, 1946 with 22 members. Members of the Indian Banks' Association include public/private sector banks, foreign banks having offices in the country and co-operative banks. As on December 28, 2015, the IBA had 237 members, according to its website.



