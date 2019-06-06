NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
RBI Removes Charges On Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) Transactions

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an extension in the timings applicable to RTGS transfers by one-and-a-half hours.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: June 06, 2019 12:20 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to do away with charges levied on Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transactions, reported news agency ANI. The banks will now be required to pass this benefit to their customers, the statement further added.

RTGS is a payments system in which transactions - or wire transfers - are processed continuously throughout applicable business hours. On the other hand, in case of NEFT or national electronic funds transfer, the transactions are received up to a particular time are processed in batches. RTGS is meant for transactions of Rs 2 lakh and above. It enables instant transfer of funds as per applicable timings.

