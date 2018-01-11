No Extension Of GSTR-1 Filing Deadline, Says Finance Ministry

Taxpayers may note that there is a fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given, it added. Traders body CAIT had yesterday demanded extension of deadline for filing final sales returns under the GST regime till month end citing glitches on the GSTN portal. GSTN sources had refuted the charge.
Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore had to file GSTR-1 for July-September by January 10. The same deadline applied for those with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore for filing of GSTR-1 for the months of July till November. The GST Council had in November last year allowed businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)