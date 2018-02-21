No Decision Yet On How Much Stake In Air India To Sell, Says Government

New Delhi: The government has not taken a final decision yet on how much stake in Air India it wants to sell, Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today.Last year, the Union Cabinet approved privatisation of the debt-laden national carrier, which is staying afloat on taxpayers' money. A group of ministers has been appointed to chalk out the strategy for Air India's stake sale."There is no final decision that has taken place, there are lots of suggestion, there is lots of thinking. (Some suggest) why not have a share (in Air India) so that if market goes up you can recover (debt). I say you are welcome to suggest," Raju said at a press interaction in response to a question on whether the government had decided on how much percentage it would like to disinvest in the Air India.Earlier this month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had said that more than 51 per cent of ownership of Air India will be transferred to the private sector.