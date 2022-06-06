No Change In Existing Currency And Banknotes, Contrary To Reports: RBI

"It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," RBI said in a notification.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday stated that there would be "no change in existing currency and banknotes." The central bank's response came after some newspapers had said photos of Bengal's greatest icon Rabindranath Tagore and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as the missile man, were under consideration on a new series of banknotes of some denominations.

"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," RBI said in a notification.