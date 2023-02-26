'Misleading, Unfortunate': Centre Rubbishes Onion Export Ban Reports

The ministry said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.

During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

Infact, from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the $40 million mark every month, benefiting our Annadatas. https://t.co/tGzwVHCt9J — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 25, 2023

The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.

