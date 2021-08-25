''Asset Monetisation To Enhance Capex, Revive Credit Flow'': Amitabh Kant To NDTV

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog told NDTV that the aim of the monetisation plan is to build top-class infra

The objective of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) is to enhance capex (capital expenditure) spending and build top-class infrastructure in the country, Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog, told NDTV. ''This is a plan spread over four years and the objective is to have a multiplier effect on growth and employment, ensuring that the proceeds from monetising existing assets get into new infrastructure creation, and also lead to the revival of credit flow,'' said Mr Kant in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

The comments from the industry leader come two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman unveiled the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline, under which the government will monetise assets worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore from the roads sector, Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the railway sector and Rs 79,000 crore from the power sector.