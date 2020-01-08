NITI Aayog Calls For Talks On Private Participation In Passenger Trains

NITI Aayog has moved a draft document for discussion on private participation for running passenger trains. NITI Aayog has sought written comments on this proposal from all stakeholders by January 17.

"Ministry of Railways and National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, government of India are spearheading participation of private entities in operation of passenger trains on 100 routes," according to the draft document.

The project to run private passenger trains is under implementation stage now after Finance Ministry's Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPAC) gave in-principle approval to the project.

At present, the plan is to run 150 private passenger trains on select 100 routes and Ministry of Railways is working on a roadmap to implement it.

The bidding process is being initiated to take the project forward.