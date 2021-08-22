Nirmala Sitharaman To Launch National Monetisation Pipeline On August 23, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch National Monetisation Pipeline on August 23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will unveil the Centre's ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which is a four-year pipeline for those infrastructure assets that the government plans to monetise for generating funds.

Mainly brownfield infrastructure asets have been earmarked by the Centre for NMP, official sources said.

NMP has also been designed to attract more investors to the country and encourage alternative financing for infrastructure assets.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Finance Minister had made a lot of significant announcements regarding asset monetisation and stressed on the fact that the government is looking at innovative ways to raise finances.

Under NMP, the Centre is finalising Rs 6 lakh crore worth of infrastructure assets, including national highways, mobile towers, stadia, railway stations as well as power grid pipelines among other key assets, which it plans to monetise.