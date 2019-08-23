NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold Press Briefing Amid Stimulus Expectations

Several businessmen say the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy.

Economy | | Updated: August 23, 2019 14:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold Press Briefing Amid Stimulus Expectations

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. (Image for representation)


New Delhi: 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.

Several businessmen say the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8 per cent. Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nirmala SitharamanIndian economy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Krishna JanmashtamiINX Media CaseP ChidambaramPakistanJanmashtamiFishITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieMi A3Samsung GalaxyMotorola One Action

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top