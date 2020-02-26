Nirmala Sitharaman Pulls Up PSU Banks For Poor Branch-Level Services

The IBA should conduct an exercise to inform banks about government schemes, she added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday pulled up PSU banks on poor branch level connections with customers, which is affecting the credit push.

Addressing an event organized by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in which EASE 3.0 was unveiled, she said the branch-level connect of the PSU banks with customers is not as it was earlier.

EASE is a Public sector banks vision document for better banking.

Customers expect personal touch from bank branch staff, the finance minister said, adding banks should work at branch-level in letter and spirit of banking, which is a direct connect with customers

The Finance Minister pointed out that many bank branch staff do not have any information on government schemes. The IBA should conduct an exercise for bank branches to inform them about government schemes, she added.