Cabinet Clears Decriminalisation Of Companies Act: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the priority is to "decriminalise" provisions in the Companies Act

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved 72 changes in the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise offences, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The move was in line with the government's intent of making it easier to do business in the country, at a time when the economy stares at the slowest annual pace of expansion since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

In a media briefing after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet, the Union Minister said the priority is to "decriminalise" provisions in the Companies Act, under which as many as 23 offences will be re-categorised out of 66 compoundable offences at present.

The Cabinet approved as many as 72 changes to the Companies Act, 2013, including decriminalising of various offences, the minister said, adding that seven compoundable offences - or offences that can be settled by paying money - will be omitted.

The government will also remove imprisonment-related provisions in some sections and reduce penalties in case of various compoundable offences.

The minister also said that companies obligated to spend up to Rs 50 lakh towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) will not be required to form a committee on the same.

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, she said.

In November, a government-appointed panel had proposed to decriminalise more than half of the existing compoundable offences under the Companies Law as well as lower monetary penalties for violations by startups.

Currently, India is ranked 63rd in the World Bank's ease of doing business index, as against 142nd in 2014.