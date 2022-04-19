Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Sri Lanka Of All Possible Cooperation And Assistance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on Monday and discussed the current economic situation and its approach to addressing the prevailing challenges in Sri Lanka, the finance ministry tweeted.

Ms Sitharam assured Sri Lanka that India would try to extend all possible cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka as a close friend and good neighbour.

Apart from that meeting with the Sri Lankan finance minister, bilateral meetings with many countries, interaction with the faculty and students at Stanford University, and one-on-one meetings with the chief executives from the sectors that are the government's focus were also on the agenda during Ms Sitharaman's official US visit.

Ms Sitharaman will also attend the Group of 20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meeting.

