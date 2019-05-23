NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Nippon Life Insurance To Raise Stake In Reliance Capital-Owned Asset Manager To 75%

Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Co both own 42.88% stake each in Reliance Nippon.

Corporates | | Updated: May 23, 2019 12:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nippon Life Insurance To Raise Stake In Reliance Capital-Owned Asset Manager To 75%
Bengaluru: 

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd said on Thursday its Japanese investor would increase its stake in the Mumbai-based asset manager to 75%.

Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Co both own 42.88% stake each in Reliance Nippon. Nippon Life will buy out most of Reliance Capital's stake with this deal, the asset manager said.



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nippon Life InsuranceReliance Capital

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Election ResultsLok Sabha Election ResultsBJPCongressUP Election ResultsDelhi Election ResultsWest Bengal Election 2019Live NewsLive Election ResultsAssembly Election ResultsElection NewsElection CommissionElection ResultKarnataka Election ResultsLive Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top