© Thomson Reuters 2018

Shares edged higher on Friday to a record close, boosted by surging financial and energy stocks, while investors awaited monthly inflation data for clues on the Reserve Bank's monetary policy.The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.28 per cent higher at 10,681.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.26 per cent at 34,592.39. The indexes hit record closing levels four times this week.For the week, the NSE index added 1.2 per cent, while the BSE index advanced 1.3 per cent. Both indexes posted their sixth consecutive weekly gain. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.7 per cent, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.2 per cent higher.