Nifty Seen Opening Above 15,000; Nureca To Make Stock Market Debut

The Nifty 50 index is set to stage a gap up opening as indicated by Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty rose 240 points or 1.6 per cent to 15,046. Meanwhile Asian stocks perked up on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92 per cent.

Overnight, a gauge of global equity markets rose on Wednesday as MSCI's all-country world index, a gauge of equity markets in 49 countries, added 0.30 per cent, as rising stocks on Wall Street pushed the global benchmark to reverse early losses.

Back home, Nureca shares will debut on stock exchanges at 10:00 am today. The IPO, which was open for bidding for three days from February 15 to February 17, was subscribed 39.92 times.

In yesterday's session, the National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index surged on Wednesday after trading resumed following a halt caused due to a technical glitch. The Nifty 50 index surged as much as 301 points to hit an intraday high of 15,009 and Sensex rallied as much as 1,130 points to hit high of 50,881 on the back of a rally in private sector lenders.