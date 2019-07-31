Nifty Posts Worst Monthly Performance Since September 2018

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes posted their worst monthly performance in July in 10 months. Imposition of higher tax on super rich, slowing economy and consumption and an ongoing credit crisis among non-bank finance lenders have spooked the investor sentiment. In July the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 4.86 per cent and the Nifty 50 Index plunged 5.69 per cent making it the worst month for Sensex since October 2018 and worst for Nifty since September 2018 when defaults at IL&FS surfaced.

Hurt by the higher tax incidence on super rich, foreign investors sold shares in Indian markets and till yesterday they had sold shares worth Rs 12,718.20 crore in July, data compiled by NSDL showed.

In today's session, the benchmarks rebounded from two-day losing streak led by gains in IndusInd Bank, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India. However, the upside was capped Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins witnessed selling pressure.

The Sensex ended 0.22 per cent or 84 points higher at 37,481.12 and the Nifty advanced 0.29 per cent or 33 points to 11,118.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.