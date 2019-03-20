Nifty Holds 11,500 As Markets Move In A Tight Range: 10 Things To Know

Market breadth favoured declines
Domestic equity benchmark moved in a range-bound manner on Wednesday amid lacklustre trade, as caution prevailed in Asian peers ahead of the US central bank's policy decision. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 112.54 points to touch 38,476.01 by afternoon but stayed in a range, while the Nifty moved to 11,556.10, up 23.7 points from the previous close. Buying in information technology stocks pushed the markets higher, however weakness in energy, media and metal counters limited the upside.
Here are 10 things to know:
- The Sensex moved in a range of 159.8 points, see-sawing between 38,476.01 and 38,316.21, compared to its previous close of 38,363.47.
- At 12:08 pm, the markets traded on a mixed note, with the Sensex up 14.02 points at 38,377.49 and the Nifty at 11,529.30, down 3.10 points from the previous close. Market breadth favoured declines, with 1,394 stocks trading lower against 994 trading higher.
- At that time, top advancers on the 50-scrip benchmark index, Nifty, were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, Hindalco and Wipro, trading between 1.61 per cent and 3.16 per cent higher.
- On the other hand, top Nifty laggards were Hindustan Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil, trading with losses of between 3.50 per cent and 5.06 per cent.
- Shares in Jet Airways fell as much as 6.94 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 213.35 apiece on the NSE, a day after the government called an emergency meeting to discuss the cash-strapped airline's grounding of aircraft, flight cancellations and refunds.
- The carrier is in talks with its lenders - state-run banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) - and its biggest shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, to secure a rescue deal but talks have dragged on and it is struggling to finalise a plan.
- Equities in other Asian markets slipped from six-month highs as investors took profits ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve. The US central bank is expected to shed more light on its interest rate plans for the rest of the year.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.4 per cent, led by losses in Australia and South Korea. Japan's Nikkei was little changed while mainland Chinese shares fell 0.5 per cent.
- However, continued fund inflows by institutional investors provided some support to the domestic markets.
- Foreign institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs 2,132 crore on Tuesday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pumped in Rs 23,000 crore this month so far.
(With agency inputs)
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.