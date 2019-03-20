Nifty Holds 11,500 As Markets Move In A Tight Range: 10 Things To Know

Market breadth favoured declines

Domestic equity benchmark moved in a range-bound manner on Wednesday amid lacklustre trade, as caution prevailed in Asian peers ahead of the US central bank's policy decision. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 112.54 points to touch 38,476.01 by afternoon but stayed in a range, while the Nifty moved to 11,556.10, up 23.7 points from the previous close. Buying in information technology stocks pushed the markets higher, however weakness in energy, media and metal counters limited the upside.