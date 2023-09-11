Nifty Hits All-Time High, Crosses 20,000 Points

Nifty closed at a record 19,996.35 on Monday. (File)

Nifty breached the 20,000-point mark on Monday, reaching its all-time high, as investors remain optimistic and the markets continue bull run for the seventh consecutive day.

The 50-share index hit its highest marking a day after India concluded its mega G20 summit in Delhi. It closed at a record 19,996.35 on Monday.

Sensex, the 30-share BSE pack, closed at 67,127, near its all-time high of 67,571.90.

Meanwhile, in other Asian markets, Shanghai saw gains while Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended in green on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.18 per cent to $90.49 a barrel.