Sensex Scales 36,000, Nifty Hits 11,000 For First Time: 10 Points IT stocks, which underperformed broader markets in 2017, have joined the rally, providing momentum to the markets.

Banking, IT, metal and capital goods stocks led the rally. Highlights IT stocks, which were laggards in 2017, have joined the rally Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw strong buying Infosys, Tata Steel, Vedanta were among the top gainers

Continuing their record run, the stock markets touched new highs with benchmark index Nifty hitting 11,000 for the first time. In early trade, Nifty surged to 11,023, while Sensex rose over 200 points to 36,017, also a record high. Higher global markets and optimism about India Inc's third-quarter earnings and economic recovery lifted domestic market sentiment. Adding to the market cheer, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised up its forecast for world economic growth in 2018 and 2019. The rupee was trading higher at 63.76 as compared to Monday's close of 63.87.1) The gains were broad-based with all the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green. Banking, IT, metal and capital goods stocks led the rally.2) Top Nifty50 gainers included Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Hindalco, Infosys and HCL Tech, up between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.3) In its latest update, the IMF projects India to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year's slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of GST.4) The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.5) In the near term, the Budget, global markets and earnings of India Inc will determine the trend of markets, say analysts.6) Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, says the market will be taking cues from earnings of key companies along with the upcoming Budget.7) Rising crude oil price, inflation and earnings of Inc remain key risk factors for market, they add.8) IT stocks, which underperformed broader markets in 2017, have joined the rally, providing momentum to the markets. Optimism about global growth and tech spending and third-quarter earnings of some IT companies have lifted the sentiment in IT stocks. 9) Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after US senators struck a deal to end the government shutdown, sending Wall Street's main indexes to record highs.10) Globally, market participants await the outcome of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday for possible clues to future shifts in the bank's monetary policy.