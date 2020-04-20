Sensex Ends 59 Points Higher, Nifty Flat At 9,262

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 59.28 points - or 0.19% - higher at 31,648.00

Domestic stock markets ended a choppy session on Monday on a mixed note, as benchmark indices took a breather following two sessions of gains. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 1.48 - or 467.75 points - during the session to touch 32,056.47, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 9,390.85 during the session, compared to the previous close of 9,266.75. However, the markets gave up most of those gains by the end of the session, as gains in IT, energy and state-run banking stocks were offset by losses in automobile, metal and consumer goods counters.

The Sensex ended 59.28 points - or 0.19 per cent - higher at 31,648.00 and the Nifty settled nearly unchanged at 9,261.85 (down 4.9 points).

Infosys shares rose as much as 5 per cent during the session before ending with a gain of 3.75 per cent, as the country's second largest IT services company was due to report its financial results for the January-March period later in the day.