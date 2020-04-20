Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trim Early Gains Amid Selling In Energy, Pharma Stocks

On the 50-scrip benchmark index, 34 stocks moved lower. Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, Cipla, JSW Steel and Eicher Motors - tracking between 2.42 per cent and 5.02 per cent lower - were the top percentage losers in the Nifty. On the other hand, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech - up between 1.91 per cent and 3.77 per cent each - were the top gainers.

Infosys shares rose as much as 4 per cent to touch Rs 654.50 on the BSE at the strongest level in morning, compared with their previous close of Rs 629.30. The IT major will report its financial results for the January-March period later in the day.

However, market breadth favoured gains, with an advance-decline ratio of 2:1, as 1,075 stocks on the BSE traded higher while 573 were in the negative territory. On the NSE, 1,062 stocks rose while 537 fell.

The broader markets traded firm at the time, with the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.65 per cent and 0.91 per cent respectively.

Some analysts say the markets are pricing in the possibility of a staggered relaxation of the nationwide lockdown.

Equities elsewhere in Asia were characterised by caution on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global coronavirus lockdown. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent in slow trade, following five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent and Shanghai blue chips 2.4 per cent even as China cut benchmark interest rates as widely expected.

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12 per cent in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States down over 16 per cent. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, having jumped last week on hopes some US states would soon start to reopen their economies. US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business.

US equity benchmark index S&P 500 has still rallied 30 per cent from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.