NHPC Gains After Signing Agreement With Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power

Shares of NHPC were last trading 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 27.10 on the BSE.

Share price of NHPC Limited edged marginally higher on Tuesday, June 15, a day after the government hydropower board signed an agreement with the Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation for a hydro-electric project. On Tuesday, NHPC opened on the BSE at Rs 27.10, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 27.20, and an intra day low of Rs 26.90, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, NHPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (BSHPCL).

According to the statement, the agreement is signed for the implementation of the 130.1 MW Dagmara HE project on the Kosi river in the Supaul district of Bihar. NHPC will execute the Dagmara project in Bihar on an ownership basis. The state government will provide a grant of Rs 700 crore for the project, as per the capital expenditure requirements, proportionate to the equity infusion by NHPC.

Meanwhile, NHPC reported an almost 80 per cent rise in net profit on a consolidated basis to Rs 464 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21. The company's net profit stood at Rs 258.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On the NSE, NHPC opened at Rs 27.05, registering an intra day high of Rs 27.20 and an intra day low of Rs 26.95, in the session so far. It was last trading 0.93 per cent at Rs 27.10 on the NSE.

