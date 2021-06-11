NHPC Profit Rises 80% To Rs 464 Crore In March Quarter, Stock Edges Lower

Shares of NHPC were last trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 26.90 on the BSE.

Share price of NHPC Limited edged lower by around one per cent on Friday, June 10, a day after the company announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Friday, NHPC Limited opened on the BSE at Rs 27.50, inching to an intra day high of Rs 27.50 and an intra day low of Rs 26.40, in the trading session so far. NHPC also announced that it will raise debt up to Rs 4,300 crore by issuing corporate bonds and/or by raising term loans/ECB (external commercial borrowing).

According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, NHPC reported an almost 80 per cent jump in net profit on a consolidated basis to Rs 464 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2020-21. The hydropower board net profit stood at Rs 258.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

NHPC's board of directors recommended a final dividend at 3.50 per cent of face value of Rs 10 per share or Re 0.35 per equity share, for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the approval of shareholders. This dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the fiscal year 2020-21, paid in March 2021, said NHPC in its statement.

On the NSE, NHPC Limite opened at Rs 27.45, touching an intra day high of Rs 27.50 and an intra day low of Rs 26.40, in the session so far. It was last trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 26.90 on the NSE.

Shares of NHPC were last trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 26.90 on the BSE.