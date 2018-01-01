New Year Sale: Indigo, GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets IndiGo, AirAsia, Jet Airways and GoAir are offering discount offers on flight tickets which can be easily availed from respective airline's website or app.

Airlines like IndiGo, AirAsia, Jet Airways and GoAir have come up with 'New Year sale' offers, adding to the festivity of New Year. These airlines are offering discount offers on flight tickets which can be easily availed from respective airline's website or app. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on select routes. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 in its special New Year sale. GoAir is also offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,005 on select routes.AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,399 on select routes under a promotional sale scheme.IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on select destinations. According to the official website of Indigo (goindigo.in), IndiGo flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati are available at a starting price of Rs 1,005. IndiGo's discount offers on flight tickets are also available on other routes like Delhi-Lucknow starting at Rs 1,030 and Coimbatore to Chennai starting at Rs 1,095. An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking, credit cards or debit cards, IndiGo further said on its website.Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 on select destinations under its 'New Year Sale'. The 'New Year Sale' is valid only till January 2, 2018. Jet Airways' 'New Year Sale' is valid for economy and premiere travel on select domestic destinations of Jet Airways' network for one-way bookings. The travel validity commences from January 15, 2018, said a press release issued by Jet Airways.GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,005 on select routes under its 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' scheme. The booking for availing this discount offer on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 11. The travel period ends on January 11, 2018.AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,399 on select routes under its 'Long Weekend sale'. AirAsia's sale is valid on travel till June 31, 2018 and bookings are open till January 7, 2018. AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights from Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hong Kong and Bali, among others.