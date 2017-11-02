How You Can Access Indian Railways' New Train Timetable Six new trains will run across Indian Railways' Tejas Express, Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express series of services.

How To Get New Train Timetable

Indian Railways has released its new timetable - effective November 1, 2017 - for passenger trains. The timetable contains information on new train timings as well as the new trains introduced.





The railways ministry comes out with a guide, called 'Trains At A Glance', every year. The Trains At A Glance publication contains information on the timings of all the Mail/Express trains operated by Indian Railways. However, the tables do not indicate all the stoppages of a train - only stoppages at important stations are shown, according to the Indian Railways website.



Here are the new trains to be introduced by the Railways: New Tejas Express trains



1. New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express Train

The train between New Delhi and Chandigarh will operate six days a week except Wednesdays and comprise 12 coaches - nine AC Chair Cars, one Executive AC Chair Car and two Regenerative Cars, according to the Indian Railways. 22425 New Delhi-Chandigarh Except Wed Station 22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Except Wed - 930 New Delhi 1730 - 1225 - Chandigarh - 1435 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website)



The carrier said the date of introduction "will be notified later". 2. Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express Train

The train between Lucknow Junction And Anand Vihar Terminal will also operate six days a week except Thursday and comprise 11 coaches including eight AC Chair Cars and one Executive AC Chair Car. 12585 Lucknow Jn -Anand Vihar T Except Thu Station 12586 Anand Vihar T-Lucknow Jn Except Thu - 650 Lucknow Jn 2205 - 805 810 Kanpur Central 2030 2040 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) New Humsafar Express Trains



3. Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train

The third among the six new trains announced by the Railways is a weekly Humsafar Express train service between Sealdah (Kolkata) and Jammu Tawi. This 18-coach Humsafar Express train will hail out of Sealdah on Monday, and from Jammu Tawi on Wednesdays, according to the Railways. The train will comprise 16 AC III Tier Cars. 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Station 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah - 1520 (MON) Sealdah 1745 (THU) - 2340 (TUE) - Jammu Tawi - 0720 (WED) (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) 4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Allahabad Humsafar Express Train

The new Humsafar Express train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Allahabad will operate on a tri-weekly basis. The train service will start from Anand Vihar on Mondays and from Allahabad on Wednesdays. Anand Vihar T – Allahabad Station Allahabad – Anand Vihar T - 2220 Anand Vihar T 615 - 610 - Allahabad - 2220 (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website) New Antodaya Express Trains



5. Darbhanga-Jalandhar City Antodaya Express Train

The Railways will operate a weekly service between Darbhanga (Bihar) and Jalandhar City (Punjab). This Antodaya Express service will run with an 18-coach train comprising 16 General Class Cars. (Old No 15567) 22451 DBG-JALANDHAR CITY Station (Old No 15568) 22452 JALANDHAR CITY-DBG - 0345 (SAT) Darbhanga 1130 (MON) - 0510 (SUN) - Jalandhar City - 1000 (SUN) (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website)



The new Antodaya Express train will start from Darbhanga on Tuesdays, and from Jalandhar City on Thursdays. 6. Bilaspur-Ferozepur Antodaya Express Train

The sixth new train announced by the Railways is the weekly Antodaya Express service between Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) and Ferozepur (Punjab). This train will have 18 coaches including 16 General Class Cars, according to the Railways. 22895 BILASPUR-FEROZEPUR Station 22896 FEROZEPUR-BILASPUR - 1000 (SUN) Bilaspur 0320 (WED) - 1300 (MON) - Ferozepur - 2340 (MON) (Train schedule as shared by the Northern Railway on its website)



The Antodaya Express will hail out of Bilaspur on Sundays and from Ferozepur on Mondays.



