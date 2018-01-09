New Reliance Jio 1.5 GB Per Day Recharge Plans: Rs 198 Vs Rs 398 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 498 Jio subscribers can access the new plans and their details by recharging their Jio connection through the telecom company's website by entering their number or through apps.

Here's what you get under Jio's new recharge plans - offering 1.5 GB data per day - priced at Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498: Jio new recharge pack Rs 198 offering 1.5 GB data per day:

Jio's recharge pack of Rs 198 (priced at Rs 199 earlier) will offer 1.5 GB of high speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to its website. Other benefits will be free voice calls, unlimited data at a speed of 64 Kbps after exhausting the daily limit of high speed data and 100 SMS per day for the validity period, among other benefits, the Jio website showed. Jio new recharge pack Rs 398 offering 1.5 GB data per day

Jio's recharge pack of Rs 398 (Rs 399 earlier) will now give 1.5 GB of high speed data per day, among other benefits, for a validity period of 70 days.

Jio new recharge pack Rs 448 offering 1.5 GB data per day

Reliance Jio's new recharge pack priced at Rs 448 will offer 1.5 GB of high speed data per day for a validity period of 84 days, among other benefits, according to its website. Jio new recharge pack Rs 498 offering 1.5 GB data per day

Reliance Jio's new recharge pack of Rs 498 will include 1.5 GB of high-speed internet data per day for a validity period of 91 days, according to the Jio website.

Unlimited data, other benefits

Reliance Jio has kept voice calls free across its new recharge packs. Also, subscribers exhausting the daily limits of high-speed data will continue to receive mobile data at a speed of 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The new recharge packs of Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 will also come with 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the validity period, according to the telecom company's website.



