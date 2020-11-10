RBI Regulated Markets Now Operate For These Extended Hours

The Reserve Bank of India extended the trading hours of the markets regulated by it, to up to 10 am-3:30 pm from 10 am-2 pm, from Monday, November 9. The move was in line with the regulator's decision to restore the trading hours in a phased manner. The RBI had in April trimmed the timings for the markets regulated by it, such as currency, government bond and commercial paper, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which it said had "necessitated lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on movement of people and non-essential activities, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans".
Here are the current timings of various markets with effect from November 9, according to the RBI:
|Market
|Existing Amended Timings
|Revised Amended Timing
|Call/notice/term money
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|Market repo in government securities
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 2:30 PM
|Tri-party repo in government securities
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3 PM
|Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|Repo in Corporate Bonds
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills)
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives*
|10 AM to 2 PM
|10 AM to 3:30 PM
|*: other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges
|(Source: RBI)
The RBI regulates foreign exchange, corporate bond/commercial paper, government security, deposit certificate and currency as well as commodity derivatives instruments.