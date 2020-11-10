RBI Regulated Markets Now Operate For These Extended Hours

The RBI regulates foreign exchange, corporate bond/commercial paper, government security, deposit certificate and currency as well as commodity derivatives instruments.

The RBI had trimmed the trading hours in April due to the coronavirus outbreak

The Reserve Bank of India extended the trading hours of the markets regulated by it, to up to 10 am-3:30 pm from 10 am-2 pm, from Monday, November 9. The move was in line with the regulator's decision to restore the trading hours in a phased manner. The RBI had in April trimmed the timings for the markets regulated by it, such as currency, government bond and commercial paper, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which it said had "necessitated lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on movement of people and non-essential activities, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans".

Here are the current timings of various markets with effect from November 9, according to the RBI: 

MarketExisting Amended TimingsRevised Amended Timing
Call/notice/term money10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
Market repo in government securities10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 2:30 PM
Tri-party repo in government securities10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3 PM
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
Repo in Corporate Bonds10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills)10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives*10 AM to 2 PM10 AM to 3:30 PM
*: other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges
(Source: RBI)

