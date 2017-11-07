New Rail Timetable, New Tejas, Humsafar Trains, New Facility For Shatabdi, Rajdhani Passengers

New Humsafar Express and Tejas Express trains:The Railways said the date of introduction of the trains will be notified later. Indian Railways has released its new timetable - effective November 1, 2017 - for passenger trains.
New Tejas Express trains
1. New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express Train
The train between New Delhi and Chandigarh will operate six days a week except Wednesdays and comprise 12 coaches - nine AC Chair Cars, one Executive AC Chair Car and two Regenerative Cars, according to the Indian Railways.
|22425 New Delhi-Chandigarh Except Wed
|Station
|22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Except Wed
|-
|930
|New Delhi
|1730
|-
|1225
|-
|Chandigarh
|-
|1435
The carrier said the date of introduction "will be notified later".
2. Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express Train
The train between Lucknow Junction And Anand Vihar Terminal will also operate six days a week except Thursday and comprise 11 coaches including eight AC Chair Cars and one Executive AC Chair Car.
|12585 Lucknow Jn -Anand Vihar T Except Thu
|Station
|12586 Anand Vihar T-Lucknow Jn Except Thu
|-
|650
|Lucknow Jn
|2205
|-
|805
|810
|Kanpur Central
|2030
|2040
New Humsafar Express Trains
3. Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train
The third among the six new trains announced by the Railways is a weekly Humsafar Express train service between Sealdah (Kolkata) and Jammu Tawi. This 18-coach Humsafar Express train will hail out of Sealdah on Monday, and from Jammu Tawi on Wednesdays, according to the Railways. The train will comprise 16 AC III Tier Cars.
|22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi
|Station
|22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah
|-
|1520 (MON)
|Sealdah
|1745 (THU)
|-
|2340 (TUE)
|-
|Jammu Tawi
|-
|0720 (WED)
4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Allahabad Humsafar Express Train
The new Humsafar Express train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Allahabad will operate on a tri-weekly basis. The train service will start from Anand Vihar on Mondays and from Allahabad on Wednesdays.
|Anand Vihar T – Allahabad
|Station
|Allahabad – Anand Vihar T
|-
|2220
|Anand Vihar T
|615
|-
|610
|-
|Allahabad
|-
|2220
Humsafar, Tejas and Antyodaya were among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget of financial year 2016-17, along with Uday Express.
Get SMS alerts for deyaled Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains
Indian Railways started its SMS facility - in case a trains gets delayed by more than an hour from the schedule - on Saturday for Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, news agency IANS (Indo-Asian News Service) reported citing a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the project. Currently, SMS messages are sent to wait-listed passengers after the confirmation of their berths. The new SMS facility - currently available for Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains - would be extended to other trains too in a phased manner, the agency further said.
Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the information technological arm of the Railways, the SMS facility is considered to be an important service for passengers, the agency reported. In order to avail this facility, passengers are advised to mention their mobile numbers on the reservation slips, the official further said.
(For PNR status, train running status/enquiry, check out railbeeps.com, NDTV's brand-new train travel site)