New Rail Timetable, New Tejas, Humsafar Trains, New Facility For Shatabdi, Rajdhani Passengers

Indian Railways' new trains will run under the new timetable effective November 1, 2017

New Humsafar Express and Tejas Express trains:

New Tejas Express trains



1. New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express Train

22425 New Delhi-Chandigarh Except Wed Station 22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Except Wed - 930 New Delhi 1730 - 1225 - Chandigarh - 1435

2. Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express Train

12585 Lucknow Jn -Anand Vihar T Except Thu Station 12586 Anand Vihar T-Lucknow Jn Except Thu - 650 Lucknow Jn 2205 - 805 810 Kanpur Central 2030 2040

New Humsafar Express Trains



3. Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express Train

22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Station 22318 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah - 1520 (MON) Sealdah 1745 (THU) - 2340 (TUE) - Jammu Tawi - 0720 (WED)

4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Allahabad Humsafar Express Train

Anand Vihar T – Allahabad Station Allahabad – Anand Vihar T - 2220 Anand Vihar T 615 - 610 - Allahabad - 2220

Humsafar, Tejas and Antyodaya were among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget of financial year 2016-17, along with Uday Express.

Get SMS alerts for deyaled Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains