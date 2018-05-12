The New Look Of Indian Railways Air Conditioned Coaches. Picture Here Railways' new coaches have continuous windows panes unlike the earlier coaches that only had separate window glasses along the respective window seats

The Ministry of Railways has recently released the new pictures of newly introduced air-conditioned (AC) coaches. The railways coaches are manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The difference between the earlier coaches and the new ones lies in the fact that the new coaches have running or continuous glass windows panes unlike the earlier coaches that bear separate window glasses placed along the respective window seats. Another difference that has been introduced by the Railways Ministry in the new air-conditioned (AC) coaches is that the vertical pillars have been equipped with additional glasses.A press release released on Friday by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) says that thenew design has been introduced to make the coaches aesthetically pleasing adorned with eye-catching appearance.Therelease also stated that the Integral coach factory is innovating coach designs to make them look not only good but also sustainable models of excellence.Currently, the LHB Coaches that have been constructed by the ICF have been equipped with split windows of size 1100 mm (L) x 680 mm (H).As a matter of fact, there will be no design alteration in the interiors of coaches that will be maintained as before.In a related development, NDTV had reported a few days ago that the Railway ministry's ticketing arm IRCTC, is offeringthat starts at a package of $5,980 which is equivalent of a little over Rs 4 lakh. The itinerary of tour can extend up to eight days, as mentioned on the official website of Maharajas' Express. This special package entails destinations such as Agra, Delhi, Ranthambore, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Balasinor, Udaipur, and Mumbai.The departure dates of this tour package are October 13, November 10 and December 8, 2018. The bookings of the package are currently open on Maharaja Express official website.