Priced From Rs 699 To Rs 8,499/Month, These JioFiber Plans Offer Up To 1 Gbps Internet Speed

JioFiber, the optical fiber-based broadband service by Reliance Jio Infocomm, has been rolled out with six monthly tariff plans. Priced between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499, the JioFiber plans offer internet speed in the range of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, according to a company statement dated September 5, the third anniversary of the launch of commercial operations of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Each of the six JioFiber packs comes with features including free voice calls across the country, TV video calling and gaming services, according to Reliance Jio. Also, the top three plans - priced at Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 - include "platform access to first day-first show" movies and sports content additionally, according to the company.

Here's all you need to know about the six JioFiber monthly plans, priced from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499:

JioFiber monthly plan price

“Bronze” JioFiber plan at Rs 699 a month, “Silver” at Rs 849, “Gold” at Rs 1,299, “Diamond” at Rs 2,499, “Platinum” at Rs 3,999 and the highest monthly plan “Titanium” at Rs 8,499. Reliance Jio has said that the plans are priced "at less than one-tenth the global rates" with an aim to make them accessible "for all".

JioFiber internet speed

JioFiber monthly plans offer unlimited data, however there is a fair usage policy (FUP) applicable on the quantity of high speed data. Simply put, subscribers of any of the six plans will get a limited amount of data at high speed during the 30-day period, after which the internet speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps, according to Reliance Jio.

JioFiber Monthly Plan Total high speed data Internet speed Bronze 150 GB 100 Mbps Silver 400 GB 100 Mbps Gold 750 GB 250 Mbps Diamond 1500 GB 500 Mbps Platinum 2500 GB 1 Gbps Titanium 5000 GB 1 Gbps (Source: Reliance Jio)

JioFiber monthly plan features

Each of the six JioFiber plans also includes features such as TV video calling or conferencing worth Rs 1,200 per year, and “zero-latency gaming” worth another Rs 1,200 per year, according to the company statement.

