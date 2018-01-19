BSNL's New Rs 186 Recharge Pack Offers 28 GB Data, Unlimited Calls. Details Here

BSNL prepaid customers subscribing to the Plan 186 recharge pack also get 100 free SMS per day for the validity period of 28 days, according to the BSNL website.
#BSNL is back with new unbeatable offers. Check out our new plan for only Rs.186. Grab the offer now! For more details please click on https://t.co/UseC8rAO9zhttps://t.co/jG7WbdteYw— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 19, 2018
BSNL recently revised some of its prepaid recharge packs. BSNL extended the validity period of select prepaid mobile plans by 43 per cent and increased the data offered by 50 per cent. The extra validity and additional data along with unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls for its prepaid customers was part of a new offer, called 'Happy Offer'.
#BSNL Happy Offer. Now, get 43% extra validity & 50% additional data. Click here for more details. https://t.co/OalAnn3JXH. Grab the offer now. pic.twitter.com/qGpEBKhV4m— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 19, 2018
From January 9, Reliance Jio has slashed tariffs by Rs. 50 for select plans and enhanced per day data limit to 1.5 GB (from 1GB) for select plans. For example, now Jio Rs. 149 recharge pack comes with 28 GBs of 4G speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data, according to the Jio website.