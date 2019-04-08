Netflix Testing Rs 65 Per Week 'Mobile-Only Plan' In India

The Mobile-Only plan is only a test and it is not the rollout of a new plan.

Netflix, a video streaming service, is testing low-price mobile-only plans in India (Netflix Mobile Plan), it said in a statement on Monday. Apart from regular plans, including the Basic plan starting at Rs 500, the Standard plan starting at Rs 650 and the Platinum plan starting at Rs 800, the Mobile-Only plan is only a test and it is not the rollout of a new plan, Netflix said in an email response. Netflix is experimenting a weekly mobile-only plan for Rs 65 -- the lowest ever cost it has offered its services in, reported news agency IANS.

"We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix is currently offering video content services under the three plans mentioned as under:

Basic (Rs 500) - SD (standard definition) and you can stream simultaneously on one device.

Standard (Rs 650) HD (high definition) and you can stream simultaneously on 2 devices.

Premium (Rs 800) Ultra HD (high definition) and you can stream simultaneously on four devices.

To attract customers, Netflix is currently offering a free 30-day trial period for it new subscribers.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.