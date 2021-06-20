Net Subscribers Under EPFO Went Up By 13.7% in April 2021 Over Previous Month

EPFO provisional payroll data for April 2021 showed that subscribers had increased over March

During April 2021, when the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic had begun to rage across the country, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added around 12.76 lakh net subscribers, 13.7 per cent more than March 2021, when 11.22 net subscribers had been added to the payroll.

According to the provisional payroll data of EPFO released today, the number of exits in the month of April declined by 87,821 and rejoining increased by 92,864 subscribers as compared to March, 2021.

Of the 12.76 lakh net subscribers added during April, around 6.89 lakh new members have come into the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time. Also approximately 5.86 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and choose to retain membership through transfer of funds rather than opting for final settlement.

As per the age-wise comparison of payroll, the data showed that the age-group of 22-25 years has registered highest number of net enrollments with around 3.27 lakh additions during the month of April, 2021.

This was followed by the age-group of 29 years to 35 years with around 2.72 lakh net enrollments. The members within the 18 years to 25 years of age-groups, usually first timers in the job market, have contributed around 43.35 per cent of total net subscriber additions in April, 2021.

State-wise comparison of payroll figures showed that establishments registered with the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, led in terms of adding approximately 7.58 lakh subscribers during the month, which was around 59.41 per cent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

The north-eastern states showed above average growth in terms of net subscribers' addition as compared to March 2021.

Gender-wise analysis indicated that the share of female enrolment is approximately 22 per cent of total net subscribers addition during the month. Month-on-month analysis revealed an increasing trend in net female subscribers as 2.81 lakh enrollments were recorded during April, 2021 which was at 2.42 lakh during March, 2021.

In addition to this, number of female subscribers who have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time, also increased to 1.90 lakh in April, 2021 from 1.84 lakh in March, 2021.