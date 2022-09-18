Net Direct Tax Collections Rise 23% So Far In 2022-23: Official

Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace.

Net direct tax collections so far this financial year are at Rs 700,669 crore, an increase of 23 per cent as compared to Rs 568,147 crore till the same period of the corresponding financial year, a Central Board of Direct Taxes statement said on Sunday.

The total includes corporation tax of Rs 368,484 crore and personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) worth Rs 330,490 crore.

Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace, a clear indicator of the revival of economic activity post-pandemic, as also the result of the stable policies focusing on simplification and streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) so far stands at Rs 836,225 crore, as compared to Rs 642,287 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 30 per cent.

The gross collection includes corporation tax at Rs 436,020 crore and personal income tax (PIT) including securities transaction tax(STT) at Rs 398,440 crore.

"The cumulative advance tax collections for the first and second quarter of the FY 2022-23 stand at Rs 295,308 crore as on 17.09.2022, against advance tax collections of Rs 252,077 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding Financial Year i.e FY 2021-22, showing a growth of 17 per cent. The advance tax collection of Rs 295,308 crore comprises corporation tax (CIT) at Rs 229,132 crore and personal income tax (PIT) at Rs 66,176 crore," the CBDT statement said.

Notably, the speed of processing of income tax returns too rose this fiscal.

Almost 93 per cent of the duly verified ITRs filed this year have been processed till Saturday, it said.

"This has resulted in the faster issue of refunds with almost a 468 per cent increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year," it added.

Subsequently, refunds amounting to Rs 135,556 crore have been issued so far against refunds of Rs 74,140 crore being issued during the corresponding period in the preceding financial year 2021-22, showing a growth of around 83 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)