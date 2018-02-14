Nestle India's Q4 Profit Surges 60% The company's profit rose to Rs 312 crore in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 195 crore a year earlier.

Profit rose to Rs 312 crore ($48.68 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 195 crore a year earlier, the Indian arm of Swiss food group Nestle SA said.



Domestic sales rose 10.8 per cent to Rs 2,401 crore in the quarter and grew about 11.8 per cent on a comparable basis, the company said. © Thomson Reuters 2018



