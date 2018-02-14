Nestle India's Q4 Profit Surges 60%

The company's profit rose to Rs 312 crore in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 195 crore a year earlier.

Business | | Updated: February 14, 2018 17:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nestle India's Q4 Profit Surges 60%

Domestic sales rose 10.8% to Rs 2,401 crore in the December quarter.

Nestle India Ltd, maker of Maggi instant noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, on Wednesday posted a 59.6 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher domestic sales.

Profit rose to Rs 312 crore ($48.68 million) in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 195 crore a year earlier, the Indian arm of Swiss food group Nestle SA said.

Comments
Close [X]
Domestic sales rose 10.8 per cent to Rs 2,401 crore in the quarter and grew about 11.8 per cent on a comparable basis, the company said.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

NestleDecember quarter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................