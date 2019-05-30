NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

NEFT Charges, Timings, Transaction Limits Of Key Banks Explained Here

NEFT or National Electronic Funds Transfer works on a deferred net settlement basis, wherein transactions are lined up and settled in batches.

Your Money | | Updated: May 30, 2019 08:28 IST
Banks also charge a fee for NEFT transactions, which depends on the amount transferred.


Banks today offer multiple options for transfer of funds electronically from one account to another through computer-based systems. Customers can transfer funds to accounts in the same bank as well as those outside its network. Both public and private sector banks offer a host of payments systems. One such payments system is NEFT or National Electronic Funds Transfer. NEFT works on a deferred net settlement basis, wherein transactions are lined up and settled in batches. Banks charge a fee for NEFT transactions, which varies based on the amount of transfer.

Here's everything to know about NEFT payment services provided by major banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India NEFT transfer

Timings: Customers can make NEFT transactions from 8 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, one can transfer money using NEFT from 8 am to 1 pm.

Amount: Under SBI's retail internet banking, one can transfer a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh, according to the lender's website. However, there is no minimum limit.

Charges: SBI charges Rs. 2.50 for transactions up to Rs. 10,000.

Amount Existing Charges for Branch
(exclusive of tax)		Rate for INB Channel
(exclusive of tax)
Up to Rs 10,000Rs 2.50Rs 2
From Rs 10,001 to Rs 1 lakhRs 5Rs 4
Above Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 2 lakhRs 15Rs 12
Above Rs 2 lakhRs 25Rs 20
(Source: onlinesbi.com)

Punjab National Bank NEFT transfer

Timings: Customers can make NEFT transactions from 8 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, one can transfer money using NEFT from 8 am to 1 pm.

Amount: One can transfer a maximum of Rs. 5 crore using NEFT payments service, according to PNB's website. However, there is no minimum limit.

Charges: PNB charges Rs. 2.50 for transactions up to Rs. 10,000.

AmountCharges
Up to Rs 10,000Rs. 2.50 + GST
Above Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000Rs 5 + GST
Above Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 2,00,000Rs 15 + GST
Above Rs 2,00,000Rs 25 + GST
(Source: pnbindia.in)

HDFC Bank NEFT transfer

Timings: Customers can make NEFT transactions from 8 am to 6:30 pm from Monday to Saturday, said HDFC Bank on its website.

Amount: There is no maximum and minimum transfer limit according to the private lender's website. 

Charges: The private lender charges Rs. 2.50 for transactions up to Rs. 10,000.

AmountCharges
Up to Rs 10,000Rs 2.50 + GST
Above Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 1 lakhRs 5 + GST
Above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakhRs 15 + GST
Above Rs 2 lakhRs 25 + GST
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank NEFT transfer

Timings: Customers can make NEFT transactions from 8 am to 6:30 pm from Monday to Saturday, said ICICI Bank on its website.

Amount: One can transfer a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh using NEFT payments service, according to the bank's website. However, is no minimum limit.

Charges: The private lender charges Rs. 2.50 for transactions up to Rs. 10,000.

AmountCharges
Amounts up to Rs 10,000Rs 2.50 + GST
Amounts above Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 1 lakhRs 5 + GST
Amounts above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakhRs 15 + GST
Amounts above Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakhRs 25 + GST
Amounts above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakhRs 25 + GST
(Source: icicibank.com)

Meanwhile, timings for fund transfer through RTGS or Real Time Gross Settlement have been extended by one-and-a-half hours to 6 pm for the general public from June 1, said Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs. 2 lakh with no upper limit.

