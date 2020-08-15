Need To Update Aadhaar Card Address? Here's How To Do It Online

Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - the issuer of the Aadhaar card under the biometric ID programme - provides a range of online facilities for applicants and enrollees. It allows users to change, correct or update the address fed into their Aadhaar profile by submitting valid documents digitally. Registered persons can do this this either through the UIDAI portal, uidai.gov.in, or mobile app mAadhaar. The UIDAI is the manager of the Aadhaar programme, and the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar personal identification number (also known as Unique Identity Number).

If your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar,the address can be updated online. To update the address online, click here: https://t.co/v7CNR3sxNZ. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) July 21, 2020

Here's the step-by-step process to update, correct or change the address given on your Aadhaar card online:

Go to the Unique Identification Authority of India's website (uidai.gov.in) and select the "update your address online" option under "update Aadhaar". Here is the direct link.

You will need your Aadhaar-registered mobile number to update, change or correct the Aadhaar address using the UIDAI portal.

Enter the mobile number along with the Aadhaar number to receive an OTP or one-time pin on the registered mobile number. (Also Read: How To Order Aadhaar Reprint Online)

You will have to visit an Aadhaar centre to change your address in case your mobile number is not registered or you are no longer in possession of the mobile number.

Enter the OTP or one-time passcode to proceed.

Select the "address update" checkbox, and enter the required details.

Once you have filled the complete address, you are required to upload the scanned copies of original supporting documents.

After completion of this process, the UIDAI issues a new Aadhaar card and sends it at the new address provided by the user.

Save the Update Request Number (URN) provided by the UIDAI portal carefully. This number can be used to track the status of your request.



(The user is required to enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number to proceed)

How to Check Status

Go to the UIDAI portal and select the "check online address update status" option under "update Aadhaar". Here is the direct link.

Enter the Aadhaar number - or UID - along with either the Update Request Number or Service Request Number to proceed. Enter the one-time passcode received on the registered mobile.

