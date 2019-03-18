Need More Time To Finalise Jet Rescue Deal, Says Naresh Goyal: 10 Points

Saddled with more than one billion dollars of debt, Jet Airways is struggling to stay afloat

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal told the airline's pilots on Monday he needed "a further short time" to finalise a rescue deal for the cash-strapped carrier as the process is complex, reported news agency Reuters. Mr Goyal's letter comes at a time when the carrier is reeling with a heavy debt of one billion dollars. In a letter, Mr Goyal said he was "committed to have the process completed as soon as possible and restore much needed stability" to the airline's operations, and that he would make it a top priority to settle delayed salary payments for pilots and some other staff once a deal is finalised.