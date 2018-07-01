Need Your Bank To Issue A New Debit Card? Here Are Charges You Have to Pay

Have you lost your debit card/ATM card? Banks provide assistance in case of loss of a debit, credit or ATM card. The card holder should immediately contact the bank's helpline/customer care to report the loss of a debit/ATM/credit and prevent any misuse, say experts. State Bank of India (SBI), for example, issues a debit card, called 'Quick Photo Debit Card', at a nominal fee to assist the customer in case of loss of a card. Any SBI customer can get this card instantly in case of loss or damage of existing card, the country's largest bank, said on microblogging site Twitter. Don't reside near the home branch - that is the bank branch in which your account is located? SBI provides this facility in the branch nearest to you, according to the bank. Customers of HDFC Bank can find assistance at any of its branch in such a case. This was said on Twitter by one of the largest private sector banks in the country.

However, you may have to bear certain charges for issuance of a new debit/ATM card by your bank.

Here are the various charges levied today by major banks for issuance of a new debit or ATM card:

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI charges Rs 300 (plus GST) as debit card replacement charges, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in.

SBI has round-the-clock toll-free helpline services 1800 11 2211 and 1800 425 3800 for providing assistance to its customers. "Hotlist your card immediately on losing it by calling" these numbers, SBI mentions. "Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country." (Also read: SBI Account Closure Charges Explained)

away from their home branch can avail this facility in the place of present residence. (2/2) State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 30, 2018

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) charges a fee of Rs 200 for issuance of a duplicate ATM or debit card, according to the bank's website - . pnbindia.in

"Do call PNB Credit Cards~CHECK~CHECK~CHECK~ 24 hour customer helpline number 1800 180 2345 or 0120 - 4616200 and email to creditcardpnb@pnb.co.in and get your credit card hot-listed," according to the bank.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda levies a card replacement charge of Rs 200 (per replacement), according to the bank's website - bankofbaroda.co.in.

Bank of Baroda has shared helpline numbers 1800 223 344 and 1800 102 4455 (24x7) for its customers to find support or to report loss of debit or ATM card.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank charges a card replacement fee of Rs 200 (plus 18 per cent GST), according to the bank's website - icicibank.com.

"All you need to do is call our 24-Hour Customer Care within 15 days to report loss or misuse and the balance in your account will be restored," ICICI Bank mentions on its website. The bank has different helpline numbers for different regions. This information can be accessed here.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank charges Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes as replacement or reissuance charges for debit cards, according to its website - hdfcbank.com.

Hi Firdoos, we request you to visit the nearest HDFC Branch or call our phone banking - https://t.co/4i4HYvPXQa to block/hotlist the Debit Card you have received and apply for new Debit Card. -Anay HDFC Bank (@HDFCBank_Cares) June 27, 2018

HDFC Bank customers can report loss of cards such as debit, credit or ATM by calling the phone banking number of their location, according to its website. The helpline number of a particular region can be found here.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank charges a replacement fee of Rs 200 for debit cards, according to its website - axisbank.com.

Axis Bank has shared the helpline number 022-67987700 for reporting a lost debit card, according to the website.