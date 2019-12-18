Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Sons Chairman, Here Is His Profile

Cyrus Mistry is the younger son of construction tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry.

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons three years ago, will return to his former position, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ordered on Wednesday. The tribunal also said the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman is illegal. (Also Read: Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Sons Chairman: Here Is Chronology Of Events)

The order to restore Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman, however, will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal.

The ouster of Cyrus Mistry, 51, in October 2016 was one of the most closely followed corporate battles in recent times. The then interim chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, had said Mr Mistry was removed as chairman as Tata Sons' as board lost confidence in him and his ability to lead the conglomerate. He had also said the "deliberated action" to remove Mr Mistry by the Tata Sons board was taken after relationship with him steadily deteriorated and "several attempts to remediate went unheeded".

Two months after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman, he and his family-run investment firm, Cyrus Investments, moved the NCLT.

They moved the tribunal as minority shareholders against the corporate monolith and others, including Ratan Tata, alleging oppression and mismanagement.

The Mistry family owns about 18.5 per cent in Tata Sons, since the past six decades, making them the largest non-promoter shareholder in the country's largest business group.

Cyrus Mistry is the younger son of construction tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and is married to Rohika Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla. He has an elder brother - Shapoor Mistry and one of his sisters is married to Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother.

Cyrus Mistry had joined the board of Tata Sons in 2006 and was appointed Chairman in December 2012. He served as a Director of Tata Elxsi Limited, from September 24, 1990 to October 26, 2009 and was a Director of Tata Power until September 18, 2006.

Mr Mistry is Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers. He holds BE (Civil Engineering) from Imperial College, London and Master of Science in Management from London Business School. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai University.

An avid golfer, Mr Mistry is also a founder member of the Construction Federation of India. He is a trustee of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Mumbai. He is also on the board of Imperial College India Foundation.