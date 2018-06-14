NBFC FDs Offer High Interest Rates Up To 8%: DHFL Vs Mahindra Finance Vs Bajaj Finserv Earn higher rates of interest by investing in non-banking finance companies (NBFC) FDs that offer returns as high as 8.5 per cent

As the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by large public sector banks (PSBs) such as the State Bank of India (SBI) are below par with the rates hovering around 6.65 per cent on its one-year FD, the depositors can explore a viable option of making fixed deposits (FDs) with the NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) that pay significantly higher interest rates which are atleast 100 basis points higher than the SBI's FD rates For instance, Diwan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) pays a rate of interest jumps to as high as 8.5 per cent when the deposit is made for a long as 60 months. A one-year deposit fetches an interest rate of 7.7 per cent, which rises to 7.9 per cent and further to 8 per cent in case of 24 month deposits.Mahindra Finance deposit rates start from a whopping 7.95 per cent (130 basis points higher than the SBI FD rates) for FD tenure of 15 months. The rate of interest rises to 8 per cent in case of 20-month tenure fixed deposit (FD).This further rises to 8.5 per cent and 8.75 per cent when the deposits are made for 27 months and 33 months respectively. Senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 0.10 per cent.Similarly, Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) offers an interest rate of 8.25 per cent for one-year, two-year and three-year fixed deposit (FDs). The long duration fixed deposits (FDs), for four years and five years, fetch an interest rate of 8 per cent, according to www.ktdfc.kerala.gov.in.Bajaj Finserv's rate of interest on a fixed deposit with a tenure of 12-23 months is a handsome 7.6 per cent, which soars to 8.15 per cent for a deposit with a tenure of 24-35 months. The long duration FD with a tenure that ranges between three years to five years fetches an interest rate of 8.4 percent. The senior citizens are entitled to receive 0.35 per cent extra rate.There is a list of NBFCs which are allowed to accept deposits. The list shows that there are 23 registered NBFCs in Delhi. The list can be accessed here To protect the interests of depositors from the NBFC defaulters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a scheme of ombudsman in February this year, where the depositors can file a complaint if the NBFC skips the interest payment. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter