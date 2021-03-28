Nazara Technologies To Be Listed On March 30

Nazara Technologies is the country's first gaming company to be listed on stock exchanges

Nazara Technologies shares are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on March 30. The public offer of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company was subscribed 175.46 times, according to subscription data on the exchanges. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 75.29 times, non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 389.89 times and qualified institutional buyers segment attracted 103.77 subscription.

The Rs 582.91 crore IPO was open for subscription between March 17 and March 19 and the shares were sold in the price band of Rs 1,100-Rs 1,101 per share.

Nazara Technologies was incorporated in the year 1999. It is India's leading mobile gaming company today and the country's first gaming company to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Nazara Technologies operates in various segments, including subscription-based business, eSports, gamified early learning and money gaming. It has a presence across India, and in global markets such as Africa and North America. Nazara Technologies is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.