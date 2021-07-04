National Thermal Power Corporation Floats Tenders for Fly Ash Sale

National Thermal Power Corporation has floated tenders for sale of fly ash

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited expression of interest (EOI) for sale of fly ash from designated ports of the Middle East and other regions. The Maharatna company produces a lot of fly ash which is used for manufacturing cement, concrete and related by-products.

The EOI has called applications from concerned stakeholders till July 25, 2021, a statement from the Ministry of Power said.

Sustainable ash usage is one of the key concern areas at NTPC and the company is ensuring sustainable solutions for its complete utilisation.

Fly ash is a by-product of power generation with coal and is generated at NTPC stations in great quantity.

NTPC has collaborated with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash. It is also leveraging Indian Railways' network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.

To promote the use of fly ash bricks in building construction, NTPC has set up fly ash brick manufacturing plants at its coal based thermal power plants. These bricks are being used in plants as well as township construction activities exclusively. On an average, 60 million fly ash bricks are being manufactured annually by NTPC's own fly ash brick plants.

During 2020-21, almost 15 NTPC station supplied fly ash to various road projects and ash utilisation crossed by nearly 20 million tonnes. Over the last five years, fly ash utilisation has gone up by 80 per cent in the country.